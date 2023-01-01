Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 703,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

