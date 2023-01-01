GMX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $349.97 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $41.66 or 0.00250780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $349.97 million and $5.49 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,791,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,692 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

