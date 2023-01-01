Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

