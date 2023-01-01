Got Guaranteed Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00004261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $212.02 million and approximately $70,013.72 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00462209 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.03001739 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.19 or 0.29576624 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

