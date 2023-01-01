Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GRCL. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 156,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,555. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -2.32.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.