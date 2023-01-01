Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Graham Price Performance

GHM stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graham by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

