Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Price Performance

HAIIF stock remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haitian International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haitian International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

