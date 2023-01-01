Hallmark Financial Services Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

