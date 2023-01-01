Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in December

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

HLPPY stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

About Hang Lung Properties

Further Reading

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

