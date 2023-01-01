Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for approximately 2.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after buying an additional 245,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

HAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

