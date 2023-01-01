HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $371,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

