Head-To-Head Review: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 5.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 11 1 0 2.08 Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Switch and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $32.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.43%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Switch.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 14.18 $5.41 million $1.52 22.53 Applied Digital $8.55 million 20.28 -$23.52 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 56.70% 1.06% 0.28% Applied Digital N/A N/A N/A

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

