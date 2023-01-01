Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on January 17th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

