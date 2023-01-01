Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 34,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

About Heart Test Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.