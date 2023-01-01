Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

