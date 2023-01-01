Hedera Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.27 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $941.37 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.39806 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03655561 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,469,054.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.