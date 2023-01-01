HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Tops $33.12 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and $828.57 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00460829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.60 or 0.02980822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.05 or 0.29488331 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.