Helium (HNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Helium has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $205.56 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00009141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,916,721 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars.
