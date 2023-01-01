Hermez Network Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $146.24 million and approximately $298,365.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.00 or 0.00024167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00227052 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.06450126 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $293,550.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

