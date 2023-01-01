Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 46,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 101,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

