HI 1-Day Volume Hits $972,885.08 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. HI has a total market capitalization of $75.95 million and $972,885.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036574 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00227270 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02734769 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,038,884.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

