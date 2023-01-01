HI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $77.37 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $77.37 million and $1.01 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02734769 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,038,884.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.