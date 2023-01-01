High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 22,600 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 173,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BBN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.