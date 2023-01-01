High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

