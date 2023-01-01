High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 486 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 426.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $173.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

