High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $256.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.