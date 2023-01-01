High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

