High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 1.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 125.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $670.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day moving average is $301.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

