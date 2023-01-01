High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

