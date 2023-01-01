holoride Price Tops $0.0361 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $35,549.87 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.71 or 0.07239628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007686 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03635202 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $37,937.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

