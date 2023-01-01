Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

