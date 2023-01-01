Hooked Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.75 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $66.23 million and $32.75 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.02992742 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.51 or 0.29524427 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.22553116 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,120,820.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

