Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 840 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

