Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000.

ILCG opened at $48.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

