Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after buying an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $402.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average of $288.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

