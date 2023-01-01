Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI opened at $43.10 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

