Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SHV stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

