Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP remained flat at $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,400,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.