Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 984,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 616,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.12 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

HDSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 311,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,028,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.