Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUN opened at $27.48 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.