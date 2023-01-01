Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 220,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,279. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 47,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,694.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,727.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 47,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $33,845.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,495 shares of company stock worth $69,289 and sold 5,161 shares worth $90,738. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

Further Reading

