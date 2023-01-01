Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in December

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of IMYSF stock remained flat at 38.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 38.46 and a 200 day moving average of 35.00. Imerys has a 12-month low of 34.72 and a 12-month high of 41.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Imerys to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Imerys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

