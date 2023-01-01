Immutable X Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $219.82 million and $4.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.02918371 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.41 or 0.29587383 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
