Immutable X Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $219.82 million and $4.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.02918371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.41 or 0.29587383 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

