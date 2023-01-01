IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IN8bio Price Performance

IN8bio stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 200,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.47. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

