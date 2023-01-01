IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
IN8bio Price Performance
IN8bio stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 200,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.47. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Featured Stories
