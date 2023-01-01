Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$20.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INE shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

INE stock opened at C$16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.54. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

