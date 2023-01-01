InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 82,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0112 dividend. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.