Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Purchases $79,305.48 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CET opened at $33.39 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

