Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Purchases $79,305.48 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Central Securities Price Performance
CET opened at $33.39 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.86.
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
