Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £148.74 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 67 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($179.51).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Neil Manser acquired 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.40).
Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance
DLG stock opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.50. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79).
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
