Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £148.74 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 67 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($179.51).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Neil Manser acquired 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.40).

DLG stock opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.50. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79).

Several analysts have commented on DLG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.21) to GBX 259 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.06).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

