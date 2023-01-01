Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Acquires $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

Shares of BATRK opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

