Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Acquires $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATRK opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
