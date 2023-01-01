Insider Selling: Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $2,533,352.44 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,474.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IMGO stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

